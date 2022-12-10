Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.