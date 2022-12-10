Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.27

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and traded as high as $54.19. Puma shares last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 3 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Puma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

