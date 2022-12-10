Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $17.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $119.73 or 0.00698522 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002025 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00506412 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.30269745 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
