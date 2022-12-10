Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 83,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 143,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

