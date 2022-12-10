R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.62.

R1 RCM Price Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

