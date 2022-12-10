Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $738.00 million-$746.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.23. 5,126,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,758. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

In related news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 270,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

