Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.83 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.41 or 0.01692795 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00015013 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00029053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00035173 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000521 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.01761686 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

