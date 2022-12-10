Rain Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.