Rain Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

