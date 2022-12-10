Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on METC shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 37.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

