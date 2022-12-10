Raymond James Lowers Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

