RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.37. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 58,901 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

