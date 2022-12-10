Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.63.

RSG stock opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

