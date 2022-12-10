Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.47

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$81.47 and traded as high as C$91.73. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$91.16, with a volume of 654,794 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.09.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.736 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$820,407.67. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,153,079.31. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

