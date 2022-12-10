RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Shares of RH stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. 1,704,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,916. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.80.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock worth $11,540,837. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

