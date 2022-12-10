Ribbon Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $385,348.20 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $385,348.20 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

