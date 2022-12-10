Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Richard Danis Sells 10,019 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Danis sold 10,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 10,319.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 500,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Richard Danis sold 6,274 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total value of 6,336.74.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 0.99 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.98 and a 12 month high of 11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.06. The company had revenue of 2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.