Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells 115,698.53 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Chad Rigetti sold 114,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.01, for a total transaction of 115,698.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,118,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,209,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Rigetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.03, for a total transaction of 188,391.12.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down 0.03 on Friday, reaching 0.99. 669,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,392. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.98 and a fifty-two week high of 11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.60 and a 200 day moving average of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.06. The firm had revenue of 2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.33.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

