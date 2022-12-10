Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0022 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4,709.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00221796 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,250.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.