RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

