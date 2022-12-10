RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

