RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,265 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $217.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

