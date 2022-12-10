RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $4.30 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.