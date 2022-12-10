RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $4.30 Million in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
OCFC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.