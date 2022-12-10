RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,878 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EWJ opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

