RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 18,969 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

