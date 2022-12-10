Robert W. Baird Lowers Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Wejo Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEJO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wejo Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 172,680 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,538,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 200.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wejo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 679,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

Featured Stories

