Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $259.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

