Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.25 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.61.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $130.74.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

