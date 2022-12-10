Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 2.2 %

GitLab stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,972,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.