Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.43.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

