RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 1.9%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 413,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 321,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

