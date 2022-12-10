Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.83

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.83 and traded as high as C$28.72. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$28.46, with a volume of 176,450 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

