RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Up 0.7%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.92. 37,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 93,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

About RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RxSight by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RxSight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.