RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Up 0.7%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.92. 37,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 93,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RxSight Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
Featured Stories
