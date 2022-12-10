Safe Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Safe has a market cap of $155.88 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00043635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00124285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00229763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056936 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.57176477 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

