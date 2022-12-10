Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Sampo Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

