Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.60 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.50 or 0.00037895 BTC on exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $29.60 million and $13.64 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

