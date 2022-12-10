SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SAP by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SAP by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

