Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $2,195.49 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.46 or 0.07380508 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00077935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

