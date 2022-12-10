Scholarship Coin (SCHO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.41

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 459.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $83,141.83 and approximately $25.41 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,200 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00100604 USD and is down -81.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

