Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,182 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $245,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after acquiring an additional 762,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

