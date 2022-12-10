Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.