Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $763.74

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 763.74 ($9.31) and traded as low as GBX 760.20 ($9.27). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 769 ($9.38), with a volume of 981,990 shares changing hands.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 763.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 788.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

