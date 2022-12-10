SCS Capital Management LLC Has $14.82 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 183,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $62.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.