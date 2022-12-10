SCS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,723 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,182 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

