SCS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,213 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $61,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 702,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

