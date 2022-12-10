SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,317 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

