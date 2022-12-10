SCS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 5.00% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $496,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $226.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.