SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of SCSK stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

