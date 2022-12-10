SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
SCSK Stock Performance
Shares of SCSK stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.
About SCSK
