Secret One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,600.29 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $26.02 million and approximately $27,600.29 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00230141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056786 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00976227 USD and is up 47.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,524.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

