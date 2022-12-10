Secret Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 95.9% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $29,051.77 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00124968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00232311 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00056913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00042269 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00976227 USD and is up 47.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,524.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

